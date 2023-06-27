The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,800 ($61.03) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

