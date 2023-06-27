The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,975.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 150,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 179,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.