The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. The company holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin consisting of 5 off-shore blocks located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil; 50% interest in the Carnarvon Basin located in the north Western Australia; and the Tumbes Basin covering an area of approximately 4,875 square kilometers located in northern Peru.

