The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
About Karoon Energy
Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. The company holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin consisting of 5 off-shore blocks located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil; 50% interest in the Carnarvon Basin located in the north Western Australia; and the Tumbes Basin covering an area of approximately 4,875 square kilometers located in northern Peru.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Karoon Energy from StockNews.com
- Rising From the Ashes: Time to Take a Ride in Hertz Stock?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Ready To Rally
- Dell Maintains Its Dividend Payout, Sign Of Better Things To Come
- Is Google Shooting Itself in the Foot with 3rd-Party Cookie Bans?
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.