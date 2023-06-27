The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

