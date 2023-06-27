The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Stock Performance

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

