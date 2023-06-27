The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
See Also
- Get a free research report on The LGL Group from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.