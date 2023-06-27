The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

