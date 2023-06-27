The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

PGR opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

