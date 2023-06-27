The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 796,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,601. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

