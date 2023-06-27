Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $227.43 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $227.43 million and $18.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.67 or 1.00059982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02313114 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $28,647,372.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

