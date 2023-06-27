Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.81 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004590 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $10.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,712.05 or 1.00097653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.45530205 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,865,091.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

