Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.6152416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

