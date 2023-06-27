Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Touchstone Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 4.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $290,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,436 shares of company stock worth $11,359,654. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

