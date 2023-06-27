TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

