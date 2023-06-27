TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

TOWN opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

