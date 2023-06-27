Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 million-$6.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 million.

Transphorm Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 85,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,258. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Transphorm by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the first quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

