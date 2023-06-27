Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $438.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -3.93%.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 348,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.