TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 317289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

