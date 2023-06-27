Truist Financial Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.40.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

