UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 3.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.41. 704,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,904,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at $24,794,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 18.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UiPath by 2.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,647 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

