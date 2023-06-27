UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will be issuing its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.02-$5.37 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $158.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

