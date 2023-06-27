Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.97. 405,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.84.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

