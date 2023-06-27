Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 8.4% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

