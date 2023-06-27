Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00016949 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and $53.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00286154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.29286598 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 706 active market(s) with $104,853,919.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

