United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (UBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UBAB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. 6,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 33.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.