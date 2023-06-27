United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.