United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lowered by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $173.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

