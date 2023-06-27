Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Univest Financial worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin P. Connor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of UVSP opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $538.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

