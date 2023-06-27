US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Performance

RNDV traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 7,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.97. US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Institutional Trading of US Equity Dividend Select ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 1,808.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted by dividends. RNDV was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

