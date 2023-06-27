Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) vs. Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Critical Comparison

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Technology and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $52.28 million 6.37 $16.47 million $4.71 19.49

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -46.13% -36.21% Utah Medical Products 32.68% 15.32% 14.11%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sharps Technology and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Technology and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Sharps Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

