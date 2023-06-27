Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 6.2%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. 736,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 360,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Uxin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

About Uxin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 1,551.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Featured Articles

