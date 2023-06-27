Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 6.2%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. 736,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 360,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Uxin Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Uxin from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Uxin
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.