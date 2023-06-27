Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Altimmune by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 402.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Altimmune by 306.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $9,578,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

