Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 30,470 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Frontline comprises approximately 1.4% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frontline by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Frontline plc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.76 million. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

