Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 103.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites Price Performance

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

