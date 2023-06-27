Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises approximately 2.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Herc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

