Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $425.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

