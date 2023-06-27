Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

