Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 6.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

