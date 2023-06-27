Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,630,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
VOOV stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $156.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF from StockNews.com
- Sarepta Therapeutics Gets FDA Nod, Drops Warning (or Opportunity?)
- Rising From the Ashes: Time to Take a Ride in Hertz Stock?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Ready To Rally
- Dell Maintains Its Dividend Payout, Sign Of Better Things To Come
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.