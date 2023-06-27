Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.81. 318,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,262. The stock has a market cap of $296.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

