Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up 5.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 3.82% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth $185,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth $4,473,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

VFVA stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.