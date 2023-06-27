Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

