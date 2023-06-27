Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

