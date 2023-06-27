Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $800,471.35 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $35.83 million and approximately $800,471.35 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,467,617,670 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.