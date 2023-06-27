Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. 524,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 341,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.61 and had previously closed at $55.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicor Stock Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.