Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

