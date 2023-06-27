Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 959 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,782 shares of company stock valued at $161,343,346. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $207.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

