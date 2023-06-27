Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

