Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 832,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 666.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

