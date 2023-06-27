Wall Capital Group Inc. Invests $273,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SLYG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,398. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
