Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average is $159.14.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

