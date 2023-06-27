Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Boosted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 3.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

NYSE WM opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

